Two weeks ago saw an extraordinarily successful, more-than-72 hour Super Mario Marathon that raised more than $US 11,000 for a gamers' charity for kids. This week, four Mega Man enthusiasts are finding out how hard of an act that is to follow — as a fund drive anyway. A new web site indicates that game marathons are a mushrooming craze, capitalizing partly on gamers who enjoy watching others fail at classic console titles. The question is, how long will it last?
Game Marathons: Fad, or Going the Distance?
