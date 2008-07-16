GAME Offering Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition... Again

After disappearing last week under mysterious circumstances, the limited edition of Metal Gear Solid 4 has returned to GAME's website, under a new product code. For those in doubt, proof can be found in the screenshot above.

As you can see, it's still going for the ball-busting price of $169.95, and what GAME defines as "Limited Edition" is up for interpretation. So, if you're keen, be sure to call ahead to check contents and availability.

