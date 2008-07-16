GAME Offering Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition... Again

After disappearing last week under mysterious circumstances, the limited edition of Metal Gear Solid 4 has returned to GAME's website, under a new product code. For those in doubt, proof can be found in the screenshot above.
As you can see, it's still going for the ball-busting price of $169.95, and what GAME defines as "Limited Edition" is up for interpretation. So, if you're keen, be sure to call ahead to check contents and availability.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink