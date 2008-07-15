Game Shows Come To Xbox Live With Primetime

John Schappert said at E3 that as reported in earlier leaks, a game show channel would be coming to Xbox Live. They're playable with the recently announced Live Party avatars, and the first games are 1 vs 100 and Uno Rush (looks like Uno, but with avatars).
Players can compete against each other for real prizes, Schappert said.
