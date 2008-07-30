GAME UK: We Can't Ship Fallout 3 CE, It's Too Heavy

There's no word yet on Fallout 3 and its future in Australia, so if you've decided to place your order for the Collector's Edition in a country that doesn't have draconian classification laws, I can't blame you.

Importing concerns aside, it's somewhat crucial the product in question can leave its country of origin. Unfortunately for reader Con, his order for the game was cancelled by GAME in the UK. Here's the reason why:

Sadly we will not ship this item over seas due to the weight of the item. If any orders exceed the 1kg weight limit, we will not dispatch this item and will cancel the order.

The email goes on to say that this proviso is mentioned in the terms and conditions on GAME UK's website. What isn't mentioned, however, is the weight of the Collector's Edition, though looking at the tin box and bobblehead alone, I'm not surprised it's over a kilo.

Looks like you lucked out with GAME UK Con. Can anyone recommend a substitute?