Games Sales Overtake DVD Sales In The US

Oh goodie, another bound-to-be-misconstrued "games are bigger/better than X" story! This time, it's the results of the Entertainment Merchants Association's annual report, which reveals that not only did games rake in more cash than movie theatres last year, but for the first time DVD sales as well. While DVD sales amounted to $US 16 billion in 2007, and box office taking $US 9.6 billion, games took in $US 18.85 billion. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? It's a fun factoid for dininer parties and slow-moving bus stop conversations, but in the end, it means what it's always meant: games are expensive, while movies are less so.

Report: US game sales surpass DVDs [GameSpot]

