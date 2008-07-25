GameTap Taps Gamecock

GameTap is on a roll! Just yesterday they announced a partnership with THQ to bring their full line of PC titles to the service and now they've gotten themselves mixed up with the bad crowd over at Gamecock Media Group. The two companies have entered into a partnership to digitally distribute GC's wares via the magic of the internet, both in fully purchased form and via the standard GameTap subscription service.

"Gamecock is committed to providing gamers with original titles from the most talented developers," said Gamecock's 'El Presidente' Harry Miller. "With the growth and acceptance of digital download, gamers now have greater access to original titles. By partnering with GameTap, we have another chance to ensure that gamers can find and play great games made by independent developers."

Both current and future titles will be made available for the service, from the intentionally buggy Insecticide to the sexy spy action of Velvet Assassin. If that doesn't interest you, then I offer the director's cut headline for this story, "GameTap Gets Stuffed With Cock".