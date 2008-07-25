GameTap Taps Gamecock

GameTap is on a roll! Just yesterday they announced a partnership with THQ to bring their full line of PC titles to the service and now they've gotten themselves mixed up with the bad crowd over at Gamecock Media Group. The two companies have entered into a partnership to digitally distribute GC's wares via the magic of the internet, both in fully purchased form and via the standard GameTap subscription service.
"Gamecock is committed to providing gamers with original titles from the most talented developers," said Gamecock's 'El Presidente' Harry Miller. "With the growth and acceptance of digital download, gamers now have greater access to original titles. By partnering with GameTap, we have another chance to ensure that gamers can find and play great games made by independent developers."
Both current and future titles will be made available for the service, from the intentionally buggy Insecticide to the sexy spy action of Velvet Assassin. If that doesn't interest you, then I offer the director's cut headline for this story, "GameTap Gets Stuffed With Cock".
GAMECOCK MEDIA GROUP SHAKES HANDS AND SIGNS DEAL WITH DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY, GAMETAP
New Partnership Makes Available Original Titles like Insecticide and Stronghold Crusader Extreme for Purchase and Play!
Cockpit, Austin, TX - July 24, 2008 - Video game publisher Gamecock Media Group announced today that it has finalised a new partnership with GameTap, the Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS, Inc.) network that is a leader in digital game distribution and broadband entertainment. The partnership includes the rights for the publisher's titles to be available for digital download in GameTap's online store, as well as for subscription and ad-supported play.
"Gamecock is committed to providing gamers with original titles from the most talented developers," said Gamecock's 'El Presidente' Harry Miller. "With the growth and acceptance of digital download, gamers now have greater access to original titles. By partnering with GameTap, we have another chance to ensure that gamers can find and play great games made by independent developers."
"We are constantly looking for ways to expand our massive library of games by working with innovative publishers," said Ricardo Sanchez, vice president of content and creative director for GameTap. "Through this partnership, GameTap will now feature some of Gamecock's best titles, including Insecticide and Stronghold Crusader Extreme."
As part of the new agreement, future titles, such as Legendary and Velvet Assassin will also be available on GameTap. All games will be added GameTap's online digital retail storefront at launch and later added to the subscription service and ad-supported website.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink