Gary Oldman Confirms Dark Knight Game

The Dark Knight is out. Where's the game? In an interview with G4 TV, thespian Gary Oldman let it slip that a Dark Knight game is "in the works". He described how Lieutenant Gordan is in a small scene on top of the Major Crime Unit building when Batman "jumps off the building and opened his wings to fly away and save the day" — "so it doesn't stop and start", says Oldman, "like you're watching a movie". In the now since pulled interview clip, Oldman did not mention the developer or release date. Rumour has it that Pandemic is working on the title. Neato.

'Dark Knight' Game Leaks [The Feed]