Gears Of War 2 E3 Clips



It just wouldn't be Microsoft Day at E3 without some Gears 2 videos now, would it? So relax, put your feet up, grab a cup of tea and watch what feels like the 17th and 18th Gears 2 clips to be released in the past two weeks. The one above features Dude Huge talking us through some of the sequel's new stuff, while after the jump, a shiny new trailer.