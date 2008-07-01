The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

'Gears of War 2 More Emotionally Effecting Than BioShock'

Gears of War has great gameplay. Beyond that, we really don't remember much about it. (Oh well, we remember that The Cliffster made it back when he had another name.) But according to voice actor Carlos Ferro, who's Dominic Santiago, the sequel packs an emotional wallop. Says Ferro:

I said it. It's going to be more emotionally effecting than Bioshock. A lot happens.

Good games don't have to do everything right, they just need to do at least one thing right (and really right). Everything else is gravy — emotional crying scenes, included!

Gears 2: More Emotionally Affecting than Bioshock [Team Xbox via videogaming247]

