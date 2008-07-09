Just in time for E3 and a lot of hands-on time with the game comes this interview with design director Cliff Bleszinski about Gears of War 2. After talking about how dark and drab the game was visually and how it still is sorta dark and drab he gets into some game play details. One of the game's big tweaks is that fire interrupts movements, so it will be a lot harder for players to roll into each other. They've also added an 8-player co-op deathmatch and lots of fun new melee attacks. Check out the full interview for more details and at least two flashes of CliffyB Crazy Eyes.
Gears of War 2 Packed with 'Watercooler Moments'
