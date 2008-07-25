Gears of War Movie Closer To Getting Made

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Gears of War movie has a co-financer and co-producer. Meaning? Meaning that we're closer to seeing it on the silverscreen. According to Variety, Legendary Pictures is co-financing the Gears movie with New Line. (Legendary recently financed The Dark Knight and are adapting World of Warcraft.) The head of Legendary, Thomas Tull (pictured), is apparently a big gamer, so that should hopefully ease concerns. Somewhat. Live Free or Die Hard director Len Wiseman is attached to helm the project.

Legendary Pictures co-financing "Gears of War" movie" [The Cut Scene]

