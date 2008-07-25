Geometry Wars Retro Evolved 2 Hits This Month

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Just ten days ago Acitvision let us know that Geometry Wars Retro Evolved 2 would be hitting the Xbox Live Arcade on Aug. 6. Now they've gone and surprised us by letting us know today that the game has been pushed up to July 30. That's one more week that will be lost to SCHMUP fever.

The 800 point game will include five additional game modes: Waves, which they say has been supercharged and tweaked; Pacifism, which has been promoted from achievement to full game mode, and new modes King, Deadline, and Sequence. All of the modes can be played solo or with up to four players on a single console. The multiplay allows for both co-op and competitive modes. You can also play co-pilots where one person drives and the other shoots.

Sounds like you're getting a lot for your Microsoft scrip.

