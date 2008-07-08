GfK Buy ChartTrack, Good News For European Sales Charts

While we're treated to precise sales figures from Japan, and decent approximates from the US market, it can be a difficult thing to nail down European sales figures. And by difficult, I mean largely impossible. Not only is the continent split across dozens of nations and languages, but there have long been two companies collecting sales data for the region: GfK, who handled most of continental Europe, and ChartTrack, who were largely responsible for the British market. Well, as of yesterday, GfK now own a controlling interest in ChartTrack, bringing the companies together under the new name GfK ChartTrack Limited. Fingers crossed this means we can start getting not only some decent European sales numbers, but also regular pan-European sales charts as well.

