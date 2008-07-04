GH: On Tour Activision's Largest DS Launch Ever

A whole slew of gamers are awkwardly strumming their Nintendo DS systems this week as Activision announces the tremendous success of Guitar Hero: On Tour. According to the publisher the title has sold over 300,000 copies since its release, making it Activision's largest North American DS launch eight times over. CEO of Activision Publishing Mike Griffith took the opportunity to try and sell a couple more.

"Guitar Hero is one of the most successful entertainment properties and continues to push the boundaries of innovation with Guitar Hero: On Tour," said Mike Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Activision Publishing, Inc. "The game's breakthrough peripheral brings the Guitar Hero experience to the 41 million DS users in North America and Europe, where they can play anywhere, anytime."

I almost bought the game myself, but $US 50 for a limited set of songs and a chance to look ridiculous on public transportation didn't quite add up for me. For me, Guitar Hero: On Tour will always be the game that made me feel much better about strumming a full-sized plastic guitar.