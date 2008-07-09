Glimpse of Curt Schilling's MMO Copernicus Coming Via Jace

From Crackle: Next Time on The Jace Hall Show!
Jace Hall's next show is going to include an interview with Red Sox pitcher and MMO addict Curt Schilling along with an early look at Schilling's massively multiplayer game Copernicus. The actual show hits on Thursday. In the meantime hit the jump to listen to the catchy extended-version of the Jace Hall theme song. It has head-lopping and base capturing!
From Crackle: Jace Hall: Animated Intro (Long Version)
