Go To Comic-Con, Meet Mega Man (And Kristin Kreuk)

Like many other games companies, Capcom will be at Comic-Con. Unlike many other games companies, however, Capcom are getting into the spirit of things. Not only will they be showing off games, but attendees will get the chance to hit up Capcom's booth and meet Kristin Kreuk (ie Chun Li from the upcoming SF movie), some of the Udon art team, Street Fighter IV producers Yoshinoro Ono and David Clislip and (and!) both Mega Man and Nathan Spencer. Or, dudes in suits dressed like Mega Man and Nathan Spencer. But still! Mega Man and Nathan Spencer!

