God of War III Announced for PS3

A brief trailer toward the end of Sony's news conference at E3 today gave a glimpse of God of War III, just announced for the PS3. The trailer was all pre-rendered, featuring Kratos atop the rubble of a ruined city, bellowing "In the end, there will be only chaos!"
Of course, more on this as it moves. Just wanted to get word out that yes, God of War III is in the pipeline.
