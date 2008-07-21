Go!Explore, It Is for the Beautiful People

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Up to now, the only occurrences of a platinum blonde wig and a PSP in the same frame could be found in someone's cosplay Photobucket album. Sony probably saw that and, in the interest of portraying the real people who would really use its Go!Explore GPS gadget and service, came up with the above promo shot. Other photos (found by Pocketgamer.co.uk) are on the jump. Wherever the hell this entourage is going, I half expect them to meet the Dos Equis World's Most Interesting Man when they get there.





PSP Out There, Go!Explore [Pocketgamer.co.uk]

