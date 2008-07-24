GPS Tech To Update Driving Games With Real-Time Info

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Picture this. You're playing a Formula 1 game on the TV in your bedroom, while in the living room, another TV is set to a real, actual Formula 1 race. And you're racing the same cars, in the same positions, at the same speed, as they're going on the TV. Impossible? Probably, but that's not going to stop iOpener from trying. They claim that through a combination of "Differential GPS and an Inertial Management Unit" attached to a competitor, a car's location on the track and current speed can be relayed back to a game in around five seconds. iOpener are in talks with six developers at the moment, and hope to have the system implemented in a retail game as early as this holiday season.

Real racing in the virtual world [BBC, via Gizmodo]

