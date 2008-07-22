Gradius ReBirth Gives WiiWare Some Options

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While we were hunkered down at the Los Angeles Convention Centre last week, wondering "Is that it?" of E3 2008, Konami announced Gradius ReBirth, a WiiWare title that looks to fill the Gradius void in our lives. Like the retro stylings of Mega Man 9, Konami is giving the hardcore what they want — gameplay minus expensive production values — and they're doing it through digital distribution.

Gradius ReBirth is planned for a winter release in Japan. If it arrives elsewhere, buy it. Convince Konami to restart work on Gradius VI. Seriously.

Gradius ReBirth [Konami]

