Gradius ReBirth Gives WiiWare Some Options

While we were hunkered down at the Los Angeles Convention Centre last week, wondering "Is that it?" of E3 2008, Konami announced Gradius ReBirth, a WiiWare title that looks to fill the Gradius void in our lives. Like the retro stylings of Mega Man 9, Konami is giving the hardcore what they want — gameplay minus expensive production values — and they're doing it through digital distribution.
Gradius ReBirth is planned for a winter release in Japan. If it arrives elsewhere, buy it. Convince Konami to restart work on Gradius VI. Seriously.
Gradius ReBirth [Konami]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink