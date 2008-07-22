Gradius ReBirth Gives WiiWare Some Options

While we were hunkered down at the Los Angeles Convention Centre last week, wondering "Is that it?" of E3 2008, Konami announced Gradius ReBirth, a WiiWare title that looks to fill the Gradius void in our lives. Like the retro stylings of Mega Man 9, Konami is giving the hardcore what they want — gameplay minus expensive production values — and they're doing it through digital distribution.

Gradius ReBirth is planned for a winter release in Japan. If it arrives elsewhere, buy it. Convince Konami to restart work on Gradius VI. Seriously.

Gradius ReBirth [Konami]