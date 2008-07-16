Gran Turismo TV Coming August 1

The Japanese are already enjoying GTTV, Polyphony and Sony's TV content service for Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, which lets users download and watch (some for free, some for a price) stuff like Top Gear & Best Motoring. As for the West, well, Sony announced earlier today that it'll launch on August 1. It wasn't made clear whether this was for just the US, or for PAL regions as well.