Greenberg: The Wii? Total Fad

Ah, it just wouldn't be an Aaron Greenberg interview without a little juice to it, would it? Xbox's director of product management has, while speaking with Gamasutra, re-iterated a common and well-worn theme amongst Microsoft (and Sony) executives that, after new gamers buy themselves a Wii, they'll eventually "graduate" to a 360 or PS3. And why will they graduate? Well, because of another well-worn argument: that the Wii is a fad:

Everyone says that eventually the novelty will wear off, right? I think that a lot of the people that are buying that console today are not people that have generally bought consoles in the past, right?

You see they're not buying games on it, right? They're buying it, it's like something they break out when people come over, and it's maybe a fun thing, but it's almost like the same people that buy a karaoke machine, you know? They're not really buying it for games, they're just buying it as a novelty.

Ah, the ritual, pre-E3 poo-chucking. Always a hoot.

Microsoft's Greenberg: Wii Customers May 'Graduate' To Xbox 360 [Gamasutra]

