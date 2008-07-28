Greg Tannahill: Politician, Electoral Candidate And Gamer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

gt_photo.jpgGames classification in Australia is in a bad place at the moment. It'd be in a better position if someone gave Michael Atkinson a reality check, but failing that, having even one informed politician throwing their weight around would ease our pain. Well, if you live in the ACT, Greg Tannahill could provide you with that opportunity. Tannahill is the Democrats' electoral candidate for the seat of Molonglo in the ACT. It's not exactly the seat of Croydon, but it's better than nothing.

From the release:

"There's good reason for people to be angry about the way games are treated by our parliaments, our media, and our classification board. I think gamers want to see leaders who have real respect for what they are passionate about, both as a pastime engaged in by millions of Australians from all walks of life, and as a multi-billion dollar industry which our governments should be attracting and nurturing".

The full announcement, which you find after the jump, includes a link to Tannahill's blog, if you'd like to have a read and form your own opinion. Most recently, he posted about the gigantic failure that was the ABC's Q&A panel on the topic of games classification.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Gaming Candidate Enters ACT Election

CANBERRA, ACT - Monday 28 July 2008 - Gamers in the Australian Capital Territory will be pleased to learn that ACT Democrats candidate Greg Tannahill is one of their own.

Greg Tannahill, 28, a lifelong videogaming enthusiast and industry commenter, is standing for office at the October 18 ACT Election in the seat of Molonglo.

Affordable housing, quality education and comprehensive public transport are the issues that Greg sees as key to Canberrans, but gaming remains close to his heart.

"Politicians don't understand videogaming and aren't interested in learning", says Greg. "There's good reason for people to be angry about the way games are treated by our parliaments, our media, and our classification board. I think gamers want to see leaders who have real respect for what they are passionate about, both as a pastime engaged in by millions of Australians from all walks of life, and as a multi-billion dollar industry which our governments should be attracting and nurturing".

Greg blogs on games at amongthedust.blogspot.com and on politics at www.gregtannahill-for-canberra.org

Comments

  • birder Guest

    shame he doesn't live in SA =(

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    Dang. Im in a different electorate...well i guess I can spread the word.

    0
  • Louise Guest

    Go Greg! I'm a friend of a friend - and fortunetly live in the electorate!

    Seriously - gamers of Canberra, if you can vote for Greg... well uh vote for Greg. The more support he gets, the more likely other elected officials are going to take note. This can be the start of a revolution, but we have to support him!

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    It's a shame he's a democrat. I have nothing against the party or anything, but he's got a hell of an uphill battle trying to convince the sizeable body of people who won't vote for anyone other than one of the big parties or it would somehow 'waste' their vote.

    0
  • BrotherEstapol Guest

    Pity I live in Tuggeranong, otherwise I'd vote for him...especially since he isn't a Liberal. ;)

    0
  • CanberraGuy Guest

    Rest assured if I can I will vote for him in Canberra's upcoming election.

    0
  • Peccavi Guest

    Finally. At least some change will occur. It's a start.

    0
  • taco Guest

    I'd vote for him, but my electorate is Ginninderra

    0
  • Marcus Guest

    Finally we have a politician who doesn't need a reality check.

    0
  • MercSal Guest

    Heh... He buys games from me. If you read this Greg, come talk to us

    0
  • Rod Guest

    I'm sold!

    (and yes, it DOES speak volumes about the quality of the candidates around here that I am this easily swayed...)

    0
  • Jackablade Guest

    If his World of Warcraft T-Shirt is anything to go by, The Prime-minster's son is a gamer. We really need to co-opt him into the battle

    0
  • Ben Wilson Guest

    I'm pretty impressed by his willingness to engage in open advocacy of gaming in Australia, given the likelihood of drawing criticism from the multitude of individuals who wrongly downplay the importance of the industry.

    0
  • MrJ Guest

    an australian democrat that is running? riiiiiight. Well that counts pretty much for nothing, but still good to hear someone isn't a complete tard.

    0
  • phend @Phend

    I'm in that electorate! All other considerations aside, I'm very pleased that I at least have the opportunity to directly support the issue at a political level.

    0

