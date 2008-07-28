Greg Tannahill: Politician, Electoral Candidate And Gamer

Games classification in Australia is in a bad place at the moment. It'd be in a better position if someone gave Michael Atkinson a reality check, but failing that, having even one informed politician throwing their weight around would ease our pain. Well, if you live in the ACT, Greg Tannahill could provide you with that opportunity. Tannahill is the Democrats' electoral candidate for the seat of Molonglo in the ACT. It's not exactly the seat of Croydon, but it's better than nothing.
From the release:
"There's good reason for people to be angry about the way games are treated by our parliaments, our media, and our classification board. I think gamers want to see leaders who have real respect for what they are passionate about, both as a pastime engaged in by millions of Australians from all walks of life, and as a multi-billion dollar industry which our governments should be attracting and nurturing".
The full announcement, which you find after the jump, includes a link to Tannahill's blog, if you'd like to have a read and form your own opinion. Most recently, he posted about the gigantic failure that was the ABC's Q&A panel on the topic of games classification.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Gaming Candidate Enters ACT Election
CANBERRA, ACT - Monday 28 July 2008 - Gamers in the Australian Capital Territory will be pleased to learn that ACT Democrats candidate Greg Tannahill is one of their own.
Greg Tannahill, 28, a lifelong videogaming enthusiast and industry commenter, is standing for office at the October 18 ACT Election in the seat of Molonglo.
Affordable housing, quality education and comprehensive public transport are the issues that Greg sees as key to Canberrans, but gaming remains close to his heart.
"Politicians don't understand videogaming and aren't interested in learning", says Greg. "There's good reason for people to be angry about the way games are treated by our parliaments, our media, and our classification board. I think gamers want to see leaders who have real respect for what they are passionate about, both as a pastime engaged in by millions of Australians from all walks of life, and as a multi-billion dollar industry which our governments should be attracting and nurturing".
Greg blogs on games at amongthedust.blogspot.com and on politics at www.gregtannahill-for-canberra.org
shame he doesn't live in SA =(