Greg Tannahill: Politician, Electoral Candidate And Gamer

Games classification in Australia is in a bad place at the moment. It'd be in a better position if someone gave Michael Atkinson a reality check, but failing that, having even one informed politician throwing their weight around would ease our pain. Well, if you live in the ACT, Greg Tannahill could provide you with that opportunity. Tannahill is the Democrats' electoral candidate for the seat of Molonglo in the ACT. It's not exactly the seat of Croydon, but it's better than nothing.

From the release:

"There's good reason for people to be angry about the way games are treated by our parliaments, our media, and our classification board. I think gamers want to see leaders who have real respect for what they are passionate about, both as a pastime engaged in by millions of Australians from all walks of life, and as a multi-billion dollar industry which our governments should be attracting and nurturing".

The full announcement, which you find after the jump, includes a link to Tannahill's blog, if you'd like to have a read and form your own opinion. Most recently, he posted about the gigantic failure that was the ABC's Q&A panel on the topic of games classification.