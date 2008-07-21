Gridrunner+++ for XBLA Screens

Old-old-old school developer (and hooved animal enthusiast) Jeff Minter put some screenies up on his Live Journal of Gridrunner+++, the Xbox Live Arcade port of Gridrunner ++. It looks like an acid trip. There's a sheep in the upper right of this screen, in case you were wondering. The other two are on the jump.
Shader-stuff In Game [Stinkygoat (Jeff Minter)'s Live Journal, via GamerBytes and thanks reader Ryan L.]
