GTA: Chinatown Wars to Feature WiFi Support

Rockstar today launched the official site for upcoming DS-exclusive GTA China Town Wars. The site is little more than a placeholder for the game but we were able to squeeze one bit of potential news out of all of that empty space.

Down at the bottom of the page there's the universal symbol for the Nintendo WiFi Connection. It's not too far a leap to think that means that the upcoming touch-action game will have some sort of WiFi support. Of course we haven't a clue if that means a free downloadable demo to share with friends or full-on multiplayer support. Here's hoping it's the latter.

China Town Wars [Thanks Christian]