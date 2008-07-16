GTA Coming To The DS With China Town Wars

Okay, who voted with McWhertor in the E3 betting pool? Nintendo has announced that Grand Theft Auto is hitting the Nintendo DS in the form of Grand Theft Auto: China Town Wars, a game built with a custom engine and set in a mondern-day Liberty City. Details were vague but the the news certainly stirred the crowd at the Nintendo E3 2008 press conference.

We've had handheld GTA before, but handheld GTA on a device that can play a game for upwards of 14 hours straight? That's dangerous.

