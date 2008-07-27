GTA IV for PC Briefly -- Briefly -- Listed on ESRB

Whoops! Well, just as soon as it was discovered, it came back down. But Grand Theft Auto IV briefly had a listing on the ESRB web site that showed Windows PC as a platform. The screenshot, gathered by Game-on-Game is above. If you go there now, it's back to Xbox 360 and PS3 only. So who knows what the hell is going on. Erroneous? Premature? I'm going with the latter. This simply has to come out on PC, and Rockstar hasn't definitively put the kibosh on any speculation yet.

