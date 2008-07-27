GTA IV for PC Briefly -- Briefly -- Listed on ESRB

Whoops! Well, just as soon as it was discovered, it came back down. But Grand Theft Auto IV briefly had a listing on the ESRB web site that showed Windows PC as a platform. The screenshot, gathered by Game-on-Game is above. If you go there now, it's back to Xbox 360 and PS3 only. So who knows what the hell is going on. Erroneous? Premature? I'm going with the latter. This simply has to come out on PC, and Rockstar hasn't definitively put the kibosh on any speculation yet.
New York, NY – August 6, 2008 – Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto IV will be arriving on the PC on November 18th and 21st in North America and Europe, respectively.
"We are very excited to be releasing the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "The whole team is dedicated to bringing an amazing gaming experience to the PC. The game looks and plays beautifully on PC and we can't wait for people to play it."
Developed by series creator Rockstar North and set in Liberty City, the latest installment in the enormously successful Grand Theft Auto series features a painstakingly detailed and life-like city for players to explore; a rich, immersive narrative experience; an original soundtrack highlighting the cultural eclecticism of Liberty City; and newly expanded multiplayer just for the PC.
