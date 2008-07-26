The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA IV Not Coming To The PC (Yet)

Could have sworn this was discounted when it first popped up a few weeks back, but it's popped back up again today, so what the hell. You may see, or may already have seen, images of the cover of the latest issue of PC Gamer Malaysia. Purporting to confirm that GTA IV is on its way to the PC. Well it's not, at least, it's not yet, with the magazine's editor admitting the cover's headline is his own conjecture. Rockstar have also chimed in, denying any announcement on a PC version has been made.

PC Version of GTA IV Confirmed (Updated Again) [IGN]

