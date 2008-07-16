Announced during Activision's non-E3 address today was a new addition to the Guitar Hero series, which will make its debut in Guitar Hero World Tour. It's called Guitar Hero Tunes, or GH Tunes as we'll now truncate it to, and is basically Activision and Neversoft's stab at copying Sony's My SingStar service, where you can record yourself singing/playing along and post it on the internets. No idea why they're bothering, since half of YouTube's already clogged up with people filming themselves playing Dragonforce songs in GH, but whatever, this was Activision's decision, not mine.
Guitar Hero Tunes Is Like YouTube, But For Plastic Instruments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink