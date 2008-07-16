Guitar Hero Tunes Is Like YouTube, But For Plastic Instruments

Announced during Activision's non-E3 address today was a new addition to the Guitar Hero series, which will make its debut in Guitar Hero World Tour. It's called Guitar Hero Tunes, or GH Tunes as we'll now truncate it to, and is basically Activision and Neversoft's stab at copying Sony's My SingStar service, where you can record yourself singing/playing along and post it on the internets. No idea why they're bothering, since half of YouTube's already clogged up with people filming themselves playing Dragonforce songs in GH, but whatever, this was Activision's decision, not mine.