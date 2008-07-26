Gundam Is Moving PSPs In Japan, DQV and DSs Not So Much

This week's Media Create hardware numbers have a couple of minor surprises, with the PSP getting a considerable sales boost from the release of Gundam Battle Universe. Also interesting is the surprisingly small bump the DS got, as Dragon Quest V moved loads of software, but little hardware.
We're also taken aback by the higher than normal Xbox 360 sales. That's without a single game in the top fifty. We're going to go lie down now. This has been an emotional roller coaster!
- PSP - 74,024
- Nintendo DS - 54,531
- Wii - 40,803
- PlayStation 3 - 11,253
- PlayStation 2 - 9,535
- Xbox 360 - 4,208
