Gundam Is Moving PSPs In Japan, DQV and DSs Not So Much

This week's Media Create hardware numbers have a couple of minor surprises, with the PSP getting a considerable sales boost from the release of Gundam Battle Universe. Also interesting is the surprisingly small bump the DS got, as Dragon Quest V moved loads of software, but little hardware.

We're also taken aback by the higher than normal Xbox 360 sales. That's without a single game in the top fifty. We're going to go lie down now. This has been an emotional roller coaster!