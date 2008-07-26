The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gundam Is Moving PSPs In Japan, DQV and DSs Not So Much

This week's Media Create hardware numbers have a couple of minor surprises, with the PSP getting a considerable sales boost from the release of Gundam Battle Universe. Also interesting is the surprisingly small bump the DS got, as Dragon Quest V moved loads of software, but little hardware.

We're also taken aback by the higher than normal Xbox 360 sales. That's without a single game in the top fifty. We're going to go lie down now. This has been an emotional roller coaster!

  • PSP - 74,024
  • Nintendo DS - 54,531
  • Wii - 40,803
  • PlayStation 3 - 11,253
  • PlayStation 2 - 9,535
  • Xbox 360 - 4,208

