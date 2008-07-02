Guy Uses Astronomy To Determine Size, Density Of Azeroth

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Azeroth probably seems big when you're trotting across it, but have you ever wondered just how big? James Wallis did. James Wallis is also a huge nerd, and has used science (specifically, things like astronomy) to not only determine the actual size of the planet, but also its density and gravity as well. For the record, its gravity is almost the same as ours, so loot drops no faster or slower on Azeroth than it does on Earth.

n00b World Reorder, part 1 [Cope, via Boing-Boing]

