Half-Life 2 Stargate Mod: Get Your Goa'uld On

sg2_mod.jpgWhile you wait for Stargate Worlds, the MMO based on the movie-turned-hit-TV-show, you might want to give StargateTC 2 a whirl. It's a multiplayer mod for Half-Life 2 featuring the Tauris (humans) against the Goa'uld. Along with classic weapons such as the P90 and Beretta, players can wield energy staves and coujafs (Goa'uld knives, I believe).

Worth a look-see if Team Fortress 2 or Counter-Strike is getting all boring and whatnot. I know I stopped playing them ages ago.

StargateTC 2 [Official site, via Blue's News]

Comments

  • james-croft @James C

    Team Fortress 2 boring? Oh hell no. Any boredom from repetition pretty much disappeared when they introduced class-based achievements.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @James C: I have a malaise for online shooters in general at the moment, so I'd say I'm the exception to the rule. :)

    0
  • Nano Guest

    TF2 is super boring.

    It is also not the topic at hand.

    StargateTC2 is actually quite fun and i'd say rather polished for a first beta release. Balance issues and some terrible animations aside it's looking quite good.

    0
  • bjm Guest

    Thanks for the mention, downloaded this and it's a great Mod. Played it and immediately got lost in the big maps, ended up behind the entire enemy team, took them all out.

    0
  • Realist Guest

    Yeah.....TF2 is boring.......if you spend most of your time waiting to respawn.

    Stargate TC, could be interesting, not much of a fan but I'll give it a go.

    0
  • Mr. 417 Guest

    TC2 is pretty much dead in the water :-(

    Most of the TC2 players are now playing Stargate: The Last Stand [http://www.moddb.com/mods/stargate-the-last-stand or http://www.interwavestudios.com/projects/free-community-projects/stargate-the-last-stand]

    0

