Half-Life 2 Stargate Mod: Get Your Goa'uld On

While you wait for Stargate Worlds, the MMO based on the movie-turned-hit-TV-show, you might want to give StargateTC 2 a whirl. It's a multiplayer mod for Half-Life 2 featuring the Tauris (humans) against the Goa'uld. Along with classic weapons such as the P90 and Beretta, players can wield energy staves and coujafs (Goa'uld knives, I believe).

Worth a look-see if Team Fortress 2 or Counter-Strike is getting all boring and whatnot. I know I stopped playing them ages ago.

StargateTC 2 [Official site, via Blue's News]