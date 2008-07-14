Above vid shows a kid who is very proud of his cardboard Halo weapon collection. Perhaps too proud. Especially the parts where he's able to repeat the game's standby and reload animations almost perfectly. The clip's called "The New Starwars Kid", and it's not hard to see why.
Halo Fan Goes A Lightbridge Too Far
