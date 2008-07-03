Halo Gets The Board Game Treatment

How does one get his or her Halo fix when the power goes out? Sure, one can rearrange, dust, catalogueand possibly even play with officially licenced action figures. You could even mess about with Halo ActionClix, but if you're looking to sling epithets and trash talk at the kitchen table, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for the official Halo board game, coming to storeshelves this September.

Genius Products and B1 Games are releasing the Halo Interactive Strategy Game, a product Trevor Drinkwater, President and CEO of Genius Products, says is "an incredibly innovative game that mirrors the hit franchise and will truly resonate with fans". We say that Drinkwater is a truly awesome last name.

Further details on the gameplay, characters and bonus goodies — there's an "unseen exclusive DVD" included — are all in the press release.