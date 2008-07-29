Halo Wars May Get Third Playable Race In The Flood

If you happened to miss our live coverage of the Halo universe panel at Comic-Con this weekend, we're not offended. It was pretty missable for the casual Halo fan. But if you're the least bit excited about the release of real-time strategy game Halo Wars, you'll be ecstatic to learn that maybe, just maybe, you'll be able to play as the Flood.
During the Q&A session, a good portion of the panel, a fan asked "Is there going to be a Flood appearance in the Halo Wars campaign?"
"That's a very good question", a panelist responded. "We haven't talked about any other races. All I can say is that it's a complete Halo game". It has already been announced that players will get their hands on a playable Covenant.
We're not going to assume that's code for "Yes, you'll be playing the Flood" — they may just make an appearance — but won't be surprised when their inclusion is announced.
