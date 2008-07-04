Hamish Blake Meets Cooking Guide On DS



I don't know about you, but 2Day FM's Hamish Blake is a funny guy. Along with Tony Martin, his appearances were by far the best on Ten's Thank God You're Here. But enough about that! Nintendo has recruited Blake for a local TV spot advertising the publisher's Cooking Guide on DS. You won't wet yourself, but it's definitely worth a couple of laughs.

Nintendo says the ad will appear starting from tonight, so consider this a sneak peek. We like those, we do.