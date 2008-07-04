The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hamish Blake Meets Cooking Guide On DS


I don't know about you, but 2Day FM's Hamish Blake is a funny guy. Along with Tony Martin, his appearances were by far the best on Ten's Thank God You're Here. But enough about that! Nintendo has recruited Blake for a local TV spot advertising the publisher's Cooking Guide on DS. You won't wet yourself, but it's definitely worth a couple of laughs.

Nintendo says the ad will appear starting from tonight, so consider this a sneak peek. We like those, we do.

Comments

  • JP Guest

    ahaha His grandma is in it too.
    Shes also pretty funny when he rings her up on live radio

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles