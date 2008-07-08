Happy Bungie Day, Halo 3 Fans!

Just a quick reminder for those Halo 3 fans in the audience (anyone?) that today is Bungie Day on Xbox Live! What does that mean? It means free gamerpics and themes of course, as well as the debut of the all-new, all-icy Cold Storage map, also available as a free download. For those of you who've fallen behind on your Halo 3 gameplay, the Legendary Map Pack has also had its price slashed in honour of Bungie Day, dropping 200 Microsoft points ($US 2.50) to 600 points. It's an excellent day to pull that copy of Call of Duty 4 out of your 360 and get your future weapons on!