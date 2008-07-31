The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hear David Reeves, Cornered At A Party, Say Silly Things

Yes, time for the latest instalment in the long-running "David Reeves tells the press things he wishes he hadn't" series! This week, the SCEE boss sits down with Kiwi site Buttonmashers, and - amidst the din of what's obviously the SCEE's PAL-only party at E3 - proceeds to say a bunch of stuff. Like...when asked about PAL delays in localising PS3 games, he says "...well, the New Zealand office could ask to report to the US instead of Europe, and if you report to the US office, you'll become an even smaller fish in a big pond... I think you sometimes have to put up with it".

Put up with it? Practical advice, perhaps, but it's not really what disgruntled Euros and Australasians want to be hearing. But don't worry! Growing clearly frustrated at the line of questioning, Reeves exhales that if the delays are getting you down, you've always got options:

We are a PAL market and we are going to do it in PAL and we are going to do [localisation]properly, you can wait for it and you can have it in good quality, you know you can get the stuff from Bittorrent if you want to and download PSP games, it's up to you.

If you're still here this time next year complaining about delays, PAL users, don't say David Reeves never gave you an out.

David Reeves on PAL and Bittorrent [ButtonMasher]

