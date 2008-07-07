Help Zak Get A New Playstation 3

You guys remember the sad story of Zak Touilii, the disabled Australian teen who was recently robbed of his Playstation 3? Well, it seems a fellow by the name of Daniel Alvarado has set up a donation site to raise money for a new console.

Currently, the total sits at $333. Surely we can get this to $700 and above, so poor Zak can get a few games to go with his PS3. Even if you can only afford a couple of bucks, I'm sure it'll be appreciated.

Update: Sony may have already replaced the console. As such, I've removed the donation link for the time being.