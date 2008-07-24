Hendrix Guitar Hero Songs Announced, More To Come As DLC

Yeah yeah, we knew Jimi Hendrix was coming to Guitar Hero. Now we know how he's coming. Activision have announced that two songs - one a master recording, one a live track - will feature in the upcoming Guitar Hero: World Tour, with more to come as DLC. The live song's "Purple Haze" (from a 1969 show at the San Diego Sports Arena), while the master track's "The Wind Cries Mary". Hendrix will also be appearing in the game as a "playable character". "Press Release" follows.

"Guitar Hero games have become the virtual rock stage for the industry's most beloved artists and Guitar Hero World Tour continues that tradition by honouring the great Jimi Hendrix and celebrating some of his greatest work," said Tim Riley, Vice President of Music Affairs for Activision Blizzard. "His presence in the game will serve to satisfy multiple generations of his fans and Guitar Hero devotees, as well as create new fans by reintroducing his genre-defining guitar style through the unique Guitar Hero experience."

