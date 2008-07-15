Here Are Nintendo E3 Press Conference Speakers

Tomorrow, Nintendo will kick off its E3 press conference. What to expect? Nintendo brass standing on stage, talking about stuff. What stuff? Dunno! What we do know is that Nintendo has confirmed Nintendo Co. Ltd. president Satoru Iwata, Nintendo Senior Managing Director Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America executive vice president for sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway and Nintendo of America vice president of marketing and corporate affairs Denise Kaigler will be on stage this Tuesday morning — not necessarily in that order. Whew, some of those folks have long job titles!
Nintendo confirms E3 speakers [CVG][Pic]
