Here Are The Top 20 Publishers In The Business, Ranked According To Cash Money Intake

It's been said a million times before, but bears repeating. Numbers. Are. Fun. And few numbers are as fun as those which allow us to pit the industry's publishers against one another in a struggle for financial supremacy. Edge have put together an exhaustive feature outlining who they believe the industry's top 20 publishers are, and while the bulk of the piece is given over to their own rankings based on their own opinion, we prefer these hard numbers. Above, you can see the world's top publishers ranked according to their global revenue, while after the jump, they're ranked on their profit/loss margins, which makes for a very different chart.

Man, I hope D3 spent those profits wisely.

Edge's Top 20 Publishers 2008 [Edge]

