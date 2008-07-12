Here, The US Greatest Hits Range For PS3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In Japan, they're already out. In Europe, they're on their way. But what of America's line of budget, re-released PS3 games? Well, they're also on their way. Here's a first look at the Greatest Hits Line's initial run of titles, lifted from a new K-Mart entertainment catalogue. Only three titles are pictured (the rest being PSP games), but those games are clearly MotorStorm, Resistance and Warhawk.

