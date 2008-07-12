Here, The US Greatest Hits Range For PS3

In Japan, they're already out. In Europe, they're on their way. But what of America's line of budget, re-released PS3 games? Well, they're also on their way. Here's a first look at the Greatest Hits Line's initial run of titles, lifted from a new K-Mart entertainment catalogue. Only three titles are pictured (the rest being PSP games), but those games are clearly MotorStorm, Resistance and Warhawk.
[Flickr]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink