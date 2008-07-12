Here, The US Greatest Hits Range For PS3

In Japan, they're already out. In Europe, they're on their way. But what of America's line of budget, re-released PS3 games? Well, they're also on their way. Here's a first look at the Greatest Hits Line's initial run of titles, lifted from a new K-Mart entertainment catalogue. Only three titles are pictured (the rest being PSP games), but those games are clearly MotorStorm, Resistance and Warhawk.

[Flickr]