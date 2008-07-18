Here's The Gears Of War 2: More Expensive Edition

As listed on GameStop's site. For $US 70, you'll get the game, a "Collectible SteelBook DVD case", a small art/character book with foreword by Dude Huge, a making-of DVD, a cheesy photo of Dom and his missus and an in-game item. Which is a "gold-plated" Lancer, that you'll be able to use in MP matches. In these crazy days of $US 100+ collector's editions, that's surprisingly reasonable.