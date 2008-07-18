As listed on GameStop's site. For $US 70, you'll get the game, a "Collectible SteelBook DVD case", a small art/character book with foreword by Dude Huge, a making-of DVD, a cheesy photo of Dom and his missus and an in-game item. Which is a "gold-plated" Lancer, that you'll be able to use in MP matches. In these crazy days of $US 100+ collector's editions, that's surprisingly reasonable.
Here's The Gears Of War 2: More Expensive Edition
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Its up on EB Games website with price TBC..
Be interesting to see how much we get gouged.
http://www.ebgames.com.au/Xbox/product.cfm?ID=12256