Announced on Friday, unveiled today is the character art for the Joker, as he'll appear in the upcoming Mortal Kombat v DC fighter from Midway. As great as the most recent silver screen portrayal of the character may be, it's nice to see the team showing a little restraint and going for the "classic" joker, even if he looks a little more top-heavy than we remember.
Here's Your Mortal Kombat v DC Joker
