The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Here's Your Mortal Kombat v DC Joker

Announced on Friday, unveiled today is the character art for the Joker, as he'll appear in the upcoming Mortal Kombat v DC fighter from Midway. As great as the most recent silver screen portrayal of the character may be, it's nice to see the team showing a little restraint and going for the "classic" joker, even if he looks a little more top-heavy than we remember.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles