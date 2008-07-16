Hey, You Got Kiefer Sutherland In My Call Of Duty 5

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Activision's not-E3 presser was surprisingly mundane, considering they're North America's #1 publisher and all. One thing stands out for fans of 24 and Lost Boys the world over, however: it was announced by Treyarch that Kiefer Sutherland will be on voice-actor duties for the upcoming Call Of Duty: World At War. No specifics on which role, but if you presume he'll be a gruff-voiced American soldier and work from there, you should be OK.

