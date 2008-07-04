Hey, You've Got MGS4 In My Spore Creature Creator!



As we've seen, the Spore Creature Creator is not just about making dicks. Oh no, you can make Xbox 360 controllers, Wii-motes and DualShock 3s, too! What's more, if you're really good at making stuff, like internet human evantisin is, you can create Metal Gear Solid 4 B&B Corps. members. Above is Laughing Octopus and after the jump, Screaming Mantis. We're impressed. And slightly freaked.

Thanks DavidXsee!