Hey, You've Got MGS4 In My Spore Creature Creator!

As we've seen, the Spore Creature Creator is not just about making dicks. Oh no, you can make Xbox 360 controllers, Wii-motes and DualShock 3s, too! What's more, if you're really good at making stuff, like internet human evantisin is, you can create Metal Gear Solid 4 B&B Corps. members. Above is Laughing Octopus and after the jump, Screaming Mantis. We're impressed. And slightly freaked.
Thanks DavidXsee!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink