Hey, You've Got Starbuck In My Resistance 2 Marketing

Above, a still from a promo vid for Resistance 2, currently screening at this location. Keen observers will note that's everybody's favourite female Viper jockey Katee Sackhoff trying to console a man who seems to be suffering from a nasty case of the Chimeran virus. I'll leave the speculation over what this all means (and the resulting morse code that spells "blackout") to you, I'm just digging the C&C cutscene vibe the whole thing's putting off.

[Project Abraham]

