Hideo Kojima Teases, 'If There Ever Were A New Snake...'

So yeah, Metal Gear Solid 4 closes the chapter on Solid Snake. And Kojima Productions have confirmed that MGS4 will be the last canonical game to feature Snake. But does that mean there won't be another Snake in the future? Game creator Hideo Kojima explains:

The heroes in most animations and movies don't age. They are often immortal. Snake, on the other hand, has aged with the times. I made him this way because of the unique characteristics of the game medium. Snake is a fictional character, but at the same time he represents the players themselves because of the interactive nature of games.

This is very different from other types of entertainment mediums in which you just watch or listen. Therefore, Snake's memories become the players own journey. In that sense, I believe that interactive games are somewhat similar to live shows that reflect the signs of the times. Therefore, this allowed me the opportunity to bring the character of Snake to life and make the story more realistic by showing signs of his aging.

One decade has passed since the release of Metal Gear Solid. I believe that fans have shared these past 10 years with Snake. The final story of Snake equals closure for these fans. Therefore, the Snake that has existed over the past 10 years could have only existed during this time.

I would like you to think that this good-bye to Snake is a good-bye to this era and represents closure to your old self. If there ever were to be a new Snake (might have a different name), he will be a Snake for a new era.

Hideo Kojima interview from Videogames Impact Report [The Cut Scene]

  • tim Guest

    They should make the next mgs with totally different people to start fresh. I really didn't like Johnny, meryl and drebin in mgs4 and I think the characters are getting boring. But I still did like the game heaps and did think it was better the gta4.

    0

