HL2 Combine Elite Pic Looks like Cosplay, Is Not

This picture (full resolution after the jump) is not a cosplayer getting up to face the day as a Combine Elite soldier from Half-Life 2. It's actually a render of one into a shot of someone's bedroom. It's crazily reminiscent of this gallery, cosplay enthusiasts, in costume, hanging about in everyday settings. (The best is Chewbacca in the kitchen).

Also after the jump, from Deviant Art, a cartoon on why Gordon Freeman doesn't talk. (If you're guessing the punchline right now, you're right.)

One Bored Super Soldier and Why Gordon Doesn't Talk [Deviant Art, thanks reader d p]